Between the years 1890 and 1912, four black men were publicly lynched on the downtown square of Tyler. Saturday, the We Remember Tyler Lynching Memorial Project honored these victims and many others who were killed in Smith County by holding the 2nd Annual Remembrance Vigil in the Tyler square.
The vigil featured the voices of many African American activists and community advocates, an original song performed by A Capella, and an African Drum Spiritual featuring Casey Muze.
“Today we stand here and acknowledge the inhumanity that took place exactly on the very grounds where we stand today,” Democratic Chairman Hector Garza said. “And today, we still await acknowledgement for the same ancestors, many of those former residents, officials, and friends of ours, proclaiming the words, ‘We were wronged.’”
The organization presented four large prints depicting the death of Robert Henry Hilliard, which were previously stored at the Library of Congress and nearly unseen since their printing in 1890, before their donation to the Texas African American Museum. Earlier this year, We Remember Tyler also donated a photo negative of the lynching of James Hodges, who was publicly murdered by a mob in downtown Tyler in 1912, to the Texas African American Museum.
“Our freedom today is built on the shoulders of our ancestors, on the shoulders of giants, those that withstood the atrocities,” said Gloria Washington, executive director of the Texas African American Museum in Tyler. “Those that were bound, burned alive in a hanging, let's not forget those that sacrificed their lives for us.”
Speakers called upon the initiative to construct a lynching memorial to further honor the names and lives of those who were murdered on the square, placed at the site where the new Smith County Courthouse will be built. John Ambrose, Henry Hilliard, James Hodge, Dan Davis are among the names that would be recognized on this prospective memorial.
“This monument would recognize the racial terror lynchings that occurred in Smith County, and bring dignity to the victims in the silence and begin the first steps of moving forward towards racial reconciliation,” said Carolyn Davis, leader of We Remember Tyler. “We're hoping that, in regards to trying to get a memorial erected on the grounds of the new Smith County Courthouse, that people will advocate for that, people will come out.”
D.G Montalvo shared free copies of his book, “Tyler’s History of White Supremacy” at the vigil, detailing the history of prejudice, lynchings, and hate crimes in the city of Tyler.
“It takes acknowledgement and self-awareness in order to make change,” Montalvo said. “It seems we’ve made a social decision as a society to never address the Civil War, Jim Crow, the racial lynchings that took place, and the history that’s happened right before our eyes. It's kept silent. It's something that needs to be addressed, so that we can move on and truly become, like Martin Luther King, Jr. said, 'a beloved community.'”