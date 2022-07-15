The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Luncheon was held at the Willow Brook Country Club on Friday honoring 2022 Texas Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry and her Duchesses.
The event is a way to celebrate the current queen, her duchesses, and former Rose Queens.
This year’s Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry has had more than 60 family members participate in the festival since the festival began.
Berry said she was blessed to be a part of the history.
“It is a true blessing and honor to serve as the 2022 Rose Queen. Over the past few months, I have thoroughly enjoyed promoting the rich history of the Texas Rose Festival and the impact it has had on Tyler and the East Texas community along with serving in volunteer capacities with the East Texas Food Bank and also the Junior League of Tyler’s Summer Reading Program,” Berry said.”
Berry said that throughout the years, the strong sense of service has continued.
“While many aspects of the festival such as themes and costumes have evolved over almost nine decades, one thing has remained the same; the strong sense of service and support from its many volunteers and sponsors in Tyler and Smith County,” she said.
Claire Ramey Turner, queen of the 42nd Texas Rose Festival in 1979, served as guest speaker at the event.
In May, residents gathered at the Rose Garden for the Rose Sunday Celebration, an event to celebrate the new blooms of the season.
Earlier this week the Friends of the Rose Festival Luncheon was held to kick off the 2022 Rose Festival season.
This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, on Front Street and Glenwood in Tyler, going to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
For more information, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.