Players from Jacksonville, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Martin's Mill captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Boys Basketball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.

Player of the Year

Vitorian High

Jacksonville’s Vito High goes up for a dunk against Bullard Dec. 28, 2021, at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

School: Jacksonville

By the numbers: The senior Bossier Parish Community College signee averaged 21.4 points and 3.0 steals per game in helping Jacksonville share the regular season District 16-5A title with Lufkin. High has won numerous honors throughout his career, including being district Newcomer of the Year in 2019, Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP in 2022.

Offensive Player of the Year

Garrett Nuckolls

Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls (10) pulls up for a jump shot against Tyler Legacy at the 2021 Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.

School: Bullard

By the numbers: The junior guard averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He made 95 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from downtown and 85 percent from the free throw line to help the Panthers win their first outright district title since 2008 and their first playoff appearance since 2015 and first playoff victory since 2010.

Defensive Player of the Year

Tyson Berry

Tyson Berry

Chapel Hill's Tyson Berry

School: Chapel Hill

By the numbers: The junior guard averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. He was the District 16-4A Defensive Player of the Year. "Tyson was a gremlin defender all year shutting down or slowing down the opposing team's best player," Chapel Hill head coach Akimba Johnson said.

Coach of the Year

Jim Reid

LaPoynor head coach Jim Reid

School: LaPoynor

By the numbers: In his first year with the program, Reid led the Flyers to a 33-7 record and a trip to the UIL State Basketball Tournament as one of the final four teams in Class 2A.

Newcomer of the Year

Jak Kinder

Jak Kinder

Martin's Mill's Jak Kinder

School: Martin's Mill

By the numbers: The freshman guard averaged 14.6 points and 3.9 assists per game. He was 136 of 306 on 3-point attempts for 44.4 percent and had one game with 11 made 3-pointers. He was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 19-2A.

First Team

All-East Texas First Team

ASHAD WALKER

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Tyler
  • By the numbers: 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists

COOPER GRACEY

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard/Forward
  • Team: LaPoynor
  • By the numbers: 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals

JEFFERY BROOKS

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Bullard
  • By the numbers: 20.1 points, 9.2 rebounds

DREYON BARRETT

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Palestine
  • By the numbers: 21.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks

TJ MORELAND

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Mineola
  • By the numbers: 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals

Second team

BRACEY COVER

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: 17.1 points per game

KARMELO CLAYBORNE

  • Class: Sophomore
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Jacksonville
  • By the numbers: 17.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.1 steals

JA'BRAYLON PICKENS

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Canton
  • By the numbers: 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds

JAKE CARLILE

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Tyler HEAT
  • By the numbers: 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.4 assists

CULLEN WALKER

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Post
  • Team: All Saints
  • By the numbers: 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 assists, 53.5 field goal percentage, 68.2 free throw percentage

Third team

WALTER SMITH

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 36 percent 3-pointers

SID CLEOFE

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Bishop Gorman
  • By the numbers: 16.0 points 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals

RILEY PIERCE

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Edgewood
  • By the numbers: 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals

OMARIAN WILEY

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Grapeland
  • By the numbers: 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks, 49 field goal percentage

CAEL BRUNO

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Frankston
  • By the numbers: 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals

Honorable mention

All Saints: Drew Jackson

Arp: Kadaylon Williams

Brook Hill: Grayson Murry, Jakub Dluzewski, Brady Callens, Hermann Herder-Conde

Brownsboro: Malik English, Aidan Hardin, Gekyle Baker, Jacob Hopson

Canton: Chantson Prox

Cayuga: JaCorie Bradley, Chase Hearrell

Chapel Hill: Adrian Mumphrey, Jayvin Mayfield

Frankston: Caleb Ramsey, Jake Westbrook, Benton Allen

Grapeland: Riley Murchison

Hawkins: Boston Conner, Dristun Pruitt, Jeramy Torres, Bryce Burns

Jacksonville: Devin McCuin

King's Academy: Seth Pickerill, Jake Hosch, Leroy Sparrow, Evan Hellwig

Laneville: Dee Lewis, Deandre Thomas, Adolfo Martinez, Victor Hernandez

LaPoynor: Kase Johnston, Dijuan Whitehead, Cort Reid

Lindale: Ryder Johnson, Taegan Terry

Martin's Mill: Alex Tyner

Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass, Xzavien Lipscomb

Neches: Mike Barrett, Collin Morgan, Jonah Kincade, Roy Barrett

Palestine: Elijaih Cook

Rusk: Owen McCown

Troup: Trae Davis

Tyler: Bryson Hill, Ahstin Watkins, Shakvon "Tank" Brooks

Tyler HEAT: Brayden Cox, Cayden Tomlin, Jackson Tomlin

Tyler Legacy: Nick Vasso

West Rusk: Jimmie Harper

Whitehouse: DeCarlton Wilson, Jayden Brandon, Keller Smith

 
 

