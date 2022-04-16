Players from Jacksonville, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Martin's Mill captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Boys Basketball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.
Player of the Year
Vitorian High
School: Jacksonville
By the numbers: The senior Bossier Parish Community College signee averaged 21.4 points and 3.0 steals per game in helping Jacksonville share the regular season District 16-5A title with Lufkin. High has won numerous honors throughout his career, including being district Newcomer of the Year in 2019, Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP in 2022.
Offensive Player of the Year
Garrett Nuckolls
School: Bullard
By the numbers: The junior guard averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He made 95 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from downtown and 85 percent from the free throw line to help the Panthers win their first outright district title since 2008 and their first playoff appearance since 2015 and first playoff victory since 2010.
Defensive Player of the Year
Tyson Berry
School: Chapel Hill
By the numbers: The junior guard averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. He was the District 16-4A Defensive Player of the Year. "Tyson was a gremlin defender all year shutting down or slowing down the opposing team's best player," Chapel Hill head coach Akimba Johnson said.
Coach of the Year
Jim Reid
School: LaPoynor
By the numbers: In his first year with the program, Reid led the Flyers to a 33-7 record and a trip to the UIL State Basketball Tournament as one of the final four teams in Class 2A.
Newcomer of the Year
Jak Kinder
School: Martin's Mill
By the numbers: The freshman guard averaged 14.6 points and 3.9 assists per game. He was 136 of 306 on 3-point attempts for 44.4 percent and had one game with 11 made 3-pointers. He was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 19-2A.
First Team
ASHAD WALKER
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Tyler
- By the numbers: 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists
COOPER GRACEY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard/Forward
- Team: LaPoynor
- By the numbers: 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals
JEFFERY BROOKS
- Class: Junior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: 20.1 points, 9.2 rebounds
DREYON BARRETT
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Palestine
- By the numbers: 21.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks
TJ MORELAND
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Mineola
- By the numbers: 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals
Second team
BRACEY COVER
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: 17.1 points per game
KARMELO CLAYBORNE
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Guard
- Team: Jacksonville
- By the numbers: 17.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.1 steals
JA'BRAYLON PICKENS
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds
JAKE CARLILE
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Tyler HEAT
- By the numbers: 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.4 assists
CULLEN WALKER
- Class: Junior
- Position: Post
- Team: All Saints
- By the numbers: 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 assists, 53.5 field goal percentage, 68.2 free throw percentage
Third team
WALTER SMITH
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 36 percent 3-pointers
SID CLEOFE
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Bishop Gorman
- By the numbers: 16.0 points 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals
RILEY PIERCE
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Edgewood
- By the numbers: 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals
OMARIAN WILEY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Grapeland
- By the numbers: 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks, 49 field goal percentage
CAEL BRUNO
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Frankston
- By the numbers: 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals
Honorable mention
All Saints: Drew Jackson
Arp: Kadaylon Williams
Brook Hill: Grayson Murry, Jakub Dluzewski, Brady Callens, Hermann Herder-Conde
Brownsboro: Malik English, Aidan Hardin, Gekyle Baker, Jacob Hopson
Canton: Chantson Prox
Cayuga: JaCorie Bradley, Chase Hearrell
Chapel Hill: Adrian Mumphrey, Jayvin Mayfield
Frankston: Caleb Ramsey, Jake Westbrook, Benton Allen
Grapeland: Riley Murchison
Hawkins: Boston Conner, Dristun Pruitt, Jeramy Torres, Bryce Burns
Jacksonville: Devin McCuin
King's Academy: Seth Pickerill, Jake Hosch, Leroy Sparrow, Evan Hellwig
Laneville: Dee Lewis, Deandre Thomas, Adolfo Martinez, Victor Hernandez
LaPoynor: Kase Johnston, Dijuan Whitehead, Cort Reid
Lindale: Ryder Johnson, Taegan Terry
Martin's Mill: Alex Tyner
Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass, Xzavien Lipscomb
Neches: Mike Barrett, Collin Morgan, Jonah Kincade, Roy Barrett
Palestine: Elijaih Cook
Rusk: Owen McCown
Troup: Trae Davis
Tyler: Bryson Hill, Ahstin Watkins, Shakvon "Tank" Brooks
Tyler HEAT: Brayden Cox, Cayden Tomlin, Jackson Tomlin
Tyler Legacy: Nick Vasso
West Rusk: Jimmie Harper
Whitehouse: DeCarlton Wilson, Jayden Brandon, Keller Smith