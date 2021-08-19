After some delays, the most recent information from the 2020 Census, shows that Smith County is becoming more ethnically and racially diverse, such as Hispanic or Latino population with a growth rate of 31%.
The Smith County diversity index, a scale from 0 to 100 demonstrating the diversity in an area, increased from 56 in 2010 to 66 in 2020.
In total, this area boasts a population of 233,479 in 2020, an increase of 23,764 since 2010.
Broken down further by race or ethnicity for the entire county population, in 2020 there are 144,539 (61.9%) whites, 47,281 (20.3%) Hispanic or Latino, 38,592 (16.5%) Black, 22,436 (9.6%) who are two or more races, 21,961 (9.4%) have a race/ethnicity other than those listed, 4,188 (1.8%) Asians, 1,656 (0.7%) American Indian and 106 (0%) Pacific Islander.
All of these populations, with the exception of white people, have grown since 2010, which showed 147,086 (70.1%) whites, 37,628 (17.9%) Black, 36,088 (17.3%) Hispanic or Latino, 17,025 (8.1%) have a race/ethnicity other than those listed, 4,158 (2%) are two or more races, 2,597 (1.2%) Asian, 1,140 (0.5%) American Indian and 79 (0%) Pacific Islander.
These changes in race or ethnicity in 2020 show that when looking at the total population in Smith County, minorities have increased at a positive rate and the white population in the area have decreased at a negative rate.
Looking at the population in the county who are 18 years and older, in 2020 there are 115,104 (64.9%) white, 30,191 (17%) Hispanic or Latino, 28,994 (16.3%) Black, 14,443 (8.1%) who have two or more races, 14,441 (8.1%) have a race/ethnicity other than those listed, 3,209 Asians (1.8%), 1,193 (0.7%) American Indian and 74 (0%) Pacific Islander.
These numbers in 2010 showed 113,620 (72.9%) white, 27,316 (17.5%) Black, 21,488 (13.8%) Hispanic or Latino, 10,190 (6.5%) have a race/ethnicity other than those listed, 2,036 (1.3%) who have two or more races, 1,875 (1.2%) Asian, 838 (0.5%) American Indian and 59 (0%) Pacific Islanders.
The data for race/ethnicity in those 18 years and older shows a positive rate of increase for each of the races or ethnicities listed.
Smith County is the 108th largest county in Texas by area, spanning a total of 921.3 square miles, according to data.
In this area, there are a total of 97,539 housing units in 2020. Of these units, 88,567 (90.8%) are occupied and 8,972 (9.2%) are vacant.
In 2010, there were 87,309 housing units in the county, of which 79,054 (90.5%) were occupied and 8,254 (9.5%) were vacant.
The comparison of the housing units over these 10 years shows an increase of 11.7% in total housing units, an increase of 12% in occupied units and an increase of 8.7% in vacant units.