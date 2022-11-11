LaRhonda Hamilton made the decision her senior of high school to join the military. However, she admits it wasn’t the typical “to serve my country” reason; at least not at first. Hamilton made the decision at the age of 18 because she wanted to go to college and see the world.
“I knew the military would be my outlet; it wasn't until later that I learned the importance of being a soldier and protecting my country and our freedom,” Hamilton said.
After graduating from Crockett High School, Hamilton enlisted in the Army and boarded a plane for the first time to travel to Fort Jackson, South Carolina for basic training. Hamilton never intended to serve more than four years but says she was thrilled to be doing things she never dreamed she would do.
“I had no intentions of serving anymore than four years in the military. I am an only child and felt like I had something to prove to myself and to others, so I knew failing was not an option,” she said. “But I was doing things that I had never done before, such as running two miles without stopping, marching five miles in combat boots, pulling guard duty in the snow, firing a weapon, repairing a weapon, all was a great experience.”
Hamilton said there was a defining moment for her in basic training that carries her through even now.
“The moment that I conquered the Victory Tower obstacle course in basic training, I knew that I could conquer anything that I put my mind to,” she said.
Hamilton went on to spend the next 20 years, four months, and eight days serving her country and traveling the world.
“My fondest memory, of course, was meeting new people, but also being able to travel to places like Paris, Spain, Holland, Italy, I wouldn't have ever had that opportunity to travel the world had I not joined the military,” she said.
While still in the military, Hamilton interned as a criminal justice professor. She knew from a young age that she wanted to serve in the education field.
“I knew at the age of 6 that I wanted to be a teacher, I just didn't know what I wanted to teach,” she said.
“While I was still in the military, stationed in Texarkana, I interned as a criminal justice professor just to see if it was something I wanted to do when I retired from the military, after interning for a year, I was hired on as an adjunct professor,” Hamilton said. “When I retired from the military, I started working as a Child Maltreatment Investigator for the State of Arkansas, and from there I started teaching criminal justice at a high school and then relocated to Tyler.”
In 2017, Hamilton began teaching criminal justice at Tyler Junior College. Hamilton said becoming a professor is one of her biggest accomplishments.
“The biggest accomplishment in my current career is becoming a professor, I always wanted to be a professor to help mold and shape minds at a higher level,” she said. “I definitely took the long scenic route to get where I am, but I am seeing my vision come to fruition.”
Hamilton said she knew she was following her calling after beginning to receive notes of thanks and appreciation.
“The moment when I started receiving unsolicited letters, cards, and emails from my students thanking me and expressing their appreciation and telling me that I am the reason the decided to push forward towards their criminal justice career,” she said. “This stands out to me because they see that I am an educator who genuinely cares about them and their choices.”
Hamilton attributes much of her teaching success to her time in the Army.
“I have gained valuable training and experience that definitely helped mold me into the person that I am today, it has taught me leadership skills, helped build my character. Looking back from joining the military at the age of 18 and retiring at the age of 39, I look back with no regrets, I am thankful to the military for the training, skills and experiences that I gained,” she said. “I served as a soldier and now I serve the community in which I live.”
Hamilton, now 52, continues to serve in the community beyond her education profession. She has founded and chartered the East Texas Association of Black in Criminal Justice. She chartered, along with her sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc, a youth auxiliary of young ladies ranging from the ages four to 18. She also founded and serves as chair of Veterans Banquet under the auspices of Empowerment Community Development Corporation, honoring organizations that support veterans as well as sitting on several boards and committees whose missions are serving others.
Hamilton said this year has been especially rewarding.
“This year alone has been rewarding, I was honored as one of the Women with A Voice by Women In Tyler, I received the Endowed Teaching Excellence award from Tyler Jr. College, and several other awards and accolades, which is awesome to be recognized for the hard work, but I do it not for the recognition but because I love serving the community,” she said.
Hamilton, who earned the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving, said this time of year makes her extremely proud.
“Veterans Day means freedom, sacrifice, and honor. We have had to leave our families behind to fight for our country, as a veteran we deserve the respect and recognition and showing of appreciation,” Hamilton said. “It brings me memories of the service and the pride I felt when wearing the uniform, and now.”
Hamilton said she will continue to push her boundaries and go past them to be of service to her community and those around her.
“My goals are to continue to put myself in uncomfortable positions that pull me out of my comfort zone, the more I am pulled out of my comfort zone, the more I feel like I can be of service to others,” she said.
“I see myself as a community leader and servant. Serving is a part of me, I served my country and now I am serving my community,” Hamilton said.