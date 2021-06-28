Two East Texas women are dead after a head-on collision on Friday morning in Van Zandt County.
Ember N. Berg, 37, of Quinlan, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Spark north on Farm-to-Market Road 751 when she tried to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone. Her vehicle struck a southbound Ford F-150 head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Angela Phillips, 33, of Quinlan was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where she later died. Another passenger in the vehicle, Dorothy Hines, 51, of Quinlan, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.
Berg was transported to Methodist Hospital in Dallas in critical condition. The driver of the Ford, Robert Anderson, 74, of Wills Point, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in serious condition, according to DPS. The crash is under investigation.