After an incident between two male Tyler High students Tuesday, one was taken to the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center and the other was treated by the school nurse and released to his parents.
Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said the school campus was never placed on lockdown, and the incident occurred during school hours.
Hines said the investigation has been turned over to the Smith County District Attorney's Office for the further review.
The school district will be looking into possible disciplinary actions, Hines said.
Tyler ISD has police officers on high school campus every day, and counselors are available to students all the time, she added.