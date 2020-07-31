Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries Thursday night after the boat they were in collided with an island on Cedar Creek Lake.
Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the collision in which one of the boaters was ejected into the water and both had serious injuries, according to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments arrived at the scene with EMS units from UT Health and Careflite. A Gun Barrel City rescue boat located the boaters south of Eastwood Island in about two feet of water with both people inside the boat.
The boater who was ejected got himself on to the boat before the rescue boat arrived. Because of the boaters' serious injuries, the boat was towed to the dock, and one of the victims was taken to UT Health Cedar Creek and the other was flown out in the UT Health Helicopter Air One to UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
The boating crash is being investigated by Texas game wardens.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said the rescue was complex and thanked all agencies for their collaborative efforts.
"I want to complement our Police Dispatcher who did an excellent job of helping pinpoint the location of the boat. She also stayed on the line with the caller until rescue personnel arrived on scene assuring the victims help was on the way, while dispatching all of the responding units. I want to thank the members the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments for their help securing the victim’s boat at Eastwood Island and helping to remove the injured victims from the boat," Lindaman said. "This was not an easy task given the waves on the lake at the time of the rescue."