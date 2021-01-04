Two people are dead after a wreck involving a freightliner truck in Van Zandt County on Sunday evening.
Marc Italia, 61, of Dallas, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on US 80, crossed the center stripe and struck a westbound 2021 Freightliner truck, driven by Wanda Jane Lewis, 58, of Dallas, that was towing a trailer, the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary report stated.
Italia was ejected from the vehicle and it came to a rest facing north in the westbound lane. The freightliner stopped in the south ditch area of US 80. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Grand Saline, according to DPS.
The crash remains under investigation.
