Two people died Tuesday night after a fire at the shopping venue, The Mountain, in Canton.
Canton Fire Department Chief Bud Sanford said the report of a structure came in just before 9 p.m. and crews arrived to see a building fully engulfed in flames. He confirmed that two people died because of the fire.
Sanford said the investigation into the fire is ongoing and being led by the Canton Police Department.
The Mountain, located at 542 E. Dallas Street, is a popular shopping venue located near Canton's First Monday Trade Days.
Sanford said the structure is a total loss after the blaze Tuesday night.
The Mountain has caught fire multiple times before over years, including in 2016, 2015 and 2013, according to previous reports.