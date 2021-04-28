After more than a week of early voting, 2% of registered voters in Smith County casted their vote for the May 1 city and school elections.
So far, 1,650 out of 82,363 people registered to vote in the May 1 election in Smith County.
Registered voters who did not get an opportunity to participate in the early voting can go to the polls on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez weighed in on the early election outcomes.
“It’s a low turnout, it usually is during the political subdivision because people very rarely hear about it. It’s not like a primary election where they’ll see political signs everywhere. These are very few signs and they’re limited to certain districts because both these are city and the school run district seats and they’re not on the same years,” Hernandez said.
She said that in general, people are not going to turnout unless they have children in school or are within the city limits.
“We’re hoping that we’re going to get a good turnout because we’ve had several people try to come in and vote today, so we’ve been telling them that the polls are open again on Saturday, so hopefully we will get a good turnout,” she said.
Hernandez said turnout on April 23 was good, considering that about 100 votes a day were coming in at The Hub in downtown Tyler. On Friday, a total of about 440 voters submitted their ballot at The Hub.
She recommended people bring their voter registration card which includes the voter’s district to avoid waiting in line, to have the card checked to see if there is anything they can vote for.
“The 15 polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., generally, it’s going to be easy at any poll. You’re not going to see many lines, but we have enough staff members at each location that it shouldn’t be a problem, even if it does become real busy,” Hernandez said.
Those on the ballot include:
Cities
- Greg Grubb and Stuart Hene for District 1 in Tyler
- Shirley J. McKellar and Dalila Reynoso for District 3 in Tyler
- Bob Westbrook and Kenith Freeman for District 5 in Tyler
- Ray Hutcherson for mayor for the City of Hideaway
- Marjorie Lynn Ferrell and Tony Johns for alderman, Place 1 in Hideaway
- Doug Hoffman for alderman, Place 5 in Hideaway
School Boards
- Alejandro Gauna and Aaron D. Martinez for District 5 for Tyler ISD
- Sugar Ray Alexander and Yvonne Atkins for District 3 for Tyler ISD
- Herschal Massenburge and Martin Ibarra for Place 6 for Chapel Hill ISD
- Doris Udosen and Fred Elder, Jr. for Pace 7 for Chapel Hill ISD
- Rodney Whiddon and Ragan Burgess for Position 3 for Lindale ISD
- Mike Combs for Position 5 for Lindale ISD
- Donny Williams for Position 6 for Lindale ISD
- Brooks Beeler for Position 7 for Lindale ISD
- Fielding Winchester and Homer Dickey for Place 4 for Troup ISD
- Gene W. Whitsell for Place 5 for Troup ISD
This Saturday, voters may vote at any location listed below.
Tyler Locations
- Bell Elementary at 1409 Hankerson St.
- Chapel Hill Fire Department at 13801 County Road 220
- Clarkston Elementary School at 2915 Williamsburg Drive
- Tyler Police Department at Faulkner Park at 574 W. Cumberland Road
- Glass Recreation Center at 501 W 32nd St.
- The HUB-Smith County at 304 E. Ferguson St.
- Jones/Boshears Elementary at 3450 Chandler Highway
- Soma Church at 3700 Old Bullard Road
- St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway
- St. Violet Baptist Church at 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767
- TJ Austin Elementary at 1105 W Franklin St.
Bullard Locations
- Bullard Southern Baptist at 716 N. Houston St.
Hideaway Location
- Hideaway Member Service Building at 101 Hide A Way Lane
Lindale Location
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale at 200 E Hubbard St.
Troup Location
- Cameron-J Jarvis Library at 102 S Georgia St.
To vote, one must take a photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification include a Texas driver’s license, identification card issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Handgun License issued by DPS, a United States Military identification card with the person’s photo, a United States Citizenship certificate continuing the person’s photo, or a United States passport. If you are unsure if you are registered to vote, call 903-590-4777.