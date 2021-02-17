Two East Texans are dead after their vehicle slid off the road and fell into Lake Fork on Tuesday afternoon in Wood County.
Mary Jan Dunham, 61, of Yantis, was driving southeast on Farm-to-Market Road 2966 at a speed unsafe for the road conditions at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. She lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road south into a ditch and then into Lake Fork, where the truck became submerged, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators' preliminary report.
Dunham was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Winnsboro.
The passenger of the vehicle, Joe Dell Henderson, 57, of Quitman, was also pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Winnsboro, DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.