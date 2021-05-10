A 3-year-old and 5-year-old were among four people killed in the two-vehicle wreck in Smith County Sunday afternoon.
The driver of a 2003 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on State Highway 31, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and struck a 2007 Cadillac DTS head-on, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
The driver of the Nissan, Marcellia Jones, 36, of Henderson, was pronounced dead and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler, DPS said.
The driver of the Cadillac, Genous Lee Jackson, 44, of Longview, was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition. A passenger in the Cadillac, Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington, was pronounced at the scene. A 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. Porter and the two children were taken to Lighthouse Mortuary, according to DPS.
The crash remains under investigation.