The East Texas Auto & Cycle Show has drawn car enthusiasts by the thousands since the early 1990s, particularly with its car raffle that benefits East Texas Crisis Center.
“I feel the raffle car provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community,” said Jeremy Flowers, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for East Texas Crisis Center.
This year, a 1965 custom Mustang will be raffled off at just $10 a ticket.
“The car itself is really awesome,” Flowers said.” It’s one of the best cars we’ve ever had the chance to give away.”
The Mustang is white with red and white interior -- detail that was special to a previous owner who was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. The vehicle was donated by a local Tylerite.
Not only does this custom-made classic drive like it can fly -- with a fuel-injected 347 V8 engine under the hood -- but it has features like Bluetooth streaming, hands-free phone, ambient interior lighting, automatic on/off sensing headlights, cruise control and air conditioning. The car has an automatic overdrive transmission.
“What makes the car really special though,” Flowers said, “is that the revenue it generates will make a lasting impact in the lives of survivors here in East Texas.”
East Texas Crisis Centers provides safety, shelter, counseling, advocacy, and education to survivors of family violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes in Smith, Wood, Rains, Henderson, and Van Zandt counties.
“People in our community are very giving and want to help,” Flowers said. "They may not always know what to do or how to help. Making a donation to win this beautiful Mustang is an easy way to contribute to the mission of East Texas Crisis Center and support survivors.”
According to Flowers, the crisis center is 60% community funded.
“Donations from the community help make that possible,” he said. “Whether it is a car enthusiast or someone who simply wants to support the cause, getting a chance to win a car in return for your generosity is exciting all around.”
The drawing will be held during the 33rd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show on Saturday, March 18 at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
You can enter to win the car by giving a $10 donation online at www.autoandcycleshow.com. The winner does not have to be present.