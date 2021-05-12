A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured one person Tuesday in the Jackson Heights area of Chapel Hill.
Police are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jylon Cross, of Jackson Heights, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $750,500.
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspects fired rounds from a vehicle toward the victim and fled the area in an unknown direction.
Smith County investigators located the vehicle, a red and black late model Chevrolet Camaro, and determined Cross was the owner. Investigators located the vehicle on County Road 489 near Tyler and watched the car until additional officers could arrive.
The vehicle left the location before other officers came. Investigators followed the vehicle to a convenience store on US Highway 69 North just south of the Swan community.
Officers used a tactical approach and were able to secure the driver, who was then identified as Cross. Investigators located a short-barreled semi-automatic rifle, which was fully loaded sitting upright in the passenger floorboard. He was taken into custody and no one was harmed.
The sheriff's office said investigators found a large amount of a controlled substance and marijuana inside of the vehicle.
Cross was then charged for possession of marijuana, possession of a penalty group one controlled substance equal to or greater than 400 grams and carrying a prohibited weapon. On Wednesday, investigators presented two arrest affidavits Judge Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court. Jackson issued two arrest warrants on Cross for aggravated robbery.
The sheriff's office said an additional suspect is at large, and investigators are following up on leads regarding the second person who police believe was involved in the shooting.