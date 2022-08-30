As part of its efforts to alleviate traffic, the City of Tyler last week retimed 19 traffic signals.
This is the second year the city has retimed traffic signals . City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said the city looked into its master plan for traffic signal updates and found that signals should be retimed roughly every three to five years.
“Traffic volumes change, patterns change, they increase, so we need to make sure that we're keeping up with that – that we're adjusting the signal timings to better meet those demands,” Williams said.
The 19 intersections that were retimed tied into existing corridors and intersections that were retimed last year, he said. These areas are ones that were identified as needing the most improvement with their timing.
Traffic is something many Tylerites feel needs improving.
“Broadway is the worst,” said local resident Dan Burgett. “It's just a lot of cars going south all at the same time, and light timing is a big thing sometimes.”
Burgett said he hopes retiming signals will help out motorists driving south. He said one problem he has noticed over time is the lights never seem like they are synced up correctly for the traffic flow.
“It would just be great if they can time them better in the mornings and afternoons, because most of the rest of the day there's not enough people driving down those roads,” Burgett said.
Another resident Mike Camp said driving in Tyler can be difficult because sometimes you're stopped at one red light then immediately hit another.
“If it was timed where maybe you had to slow down but could keep going and not have to stop so often, it might help,” Camp said.
After a couple of months go by, Williams said the city will take the opportunity to collect data on these 19 retimed intersections. The data will show how things have improved before coming back with a final report for the public at the end of the year.
“Maybe the citizens don't see it on a daily basis, but these investments that we've been making in our traffic signal system are allowing us to be much more efficient, be more proactive and get things accomplished much faster, and provide improvements,” he said.
“People drive on the streets every day getting to and from work and school, so providing these improved travel experiences to get people around town is hopefully paying off. Hopefully they're seeing that, and we're working hard to make that happen.”
The focus of Year 1 was South Broadway, part of the Southeast Loop and Troup Highway.
Retiming signals in those areas saved drivers up to 30% in travel time, Williams said.
“Hopefully there's a little less frustration for people driving … and getting through multiple intersections at a time,” Williams said.
Retiming was done through the use of the Advanced Transportation Management System. This ATMS system upgraded the central software system of how the city communicates with traffic signals, allowing for quicker implementation and less staff time in the field, Williams said.
Prior to having the ATMS system, it took workers at least a day and a half in the field to put those timing plans physically into the signal cabinets, he said. Now they are able to prep the retiming ahead of time and have them uploaded to the system and operational in about 30 minutes.
The 19 intersections that have been retimed include:
- South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway
- South Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Houston Street
- South Broadway Avenue and Front Street
- East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue
- East Houston Street and South Fannin Avenue
- West Front Street and South Bonner Avenue
- West Front Street and South Vine Avenue
- West Front Street and South Palace Avenue
- West Front Street and South Glenwood Boulevard
- West Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue
- West Fourth Street and South College Avenue
- West Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
- West Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue
- West Fifth Street and South College Avenue
- West Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
The city also anticipates replacing 14 of the 149 traffic signal cabinets, which will include battery updates, in Fiscal Year 2022-23. These updates will replace equipment that is past its lifespan, allow staff to better maintain the traffic signal system and keep signals operational during power outages, according to the city.
Replacement of the traffic signal cabinets and the battery backups is a proposed project in the FY 2022-23 Annual Work Plan on the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.
Along with this, numerous other projects are included in the Half Cent Sales Tax annual work plan. The public has until Oct. 17 to offer comments on the plan.
Residents can provide comments on the work plan by calling (903) 531-1126, by mail to City of Tyler, Half-Cent Sales Tax Manager, 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710 or online at tinyurl.com/2s4bu54z .