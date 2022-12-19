LINDALE — Officials have reopened one eastbound lane of Interstate 20, near Jim Hogg Road (mile marker 557) east of Lindale after 18-wheeler wreck earlier.
Tyler Texas Department of Transportation Sgt. Adam Albritton said officials have rolled the 18-wheeler upright and are working to clear the road and hazard crews continue to clean up oil spill from the accident.
Several cars were involved in the crash but there were no fatalities but a couple of injuries, Albritton said.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.