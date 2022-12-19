I-20 Traffic stock file photo
FILE PHOTO - Eastbound traffic is backed up as first responders work the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 20 on March 8, 2022. On Monday, officials are responding to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler rolled on its side in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20, near Jim Hogg Road (mile marker 557) east of Lindale. The Texas Department of Transportation has said that both eastbound lanes will be shut down until approximately 4 p.m.

 LES HASSELL/FILE PHOTO

LINDALE — Officials have reopened one eastbound lane of Interstate 20, near Jim Hogg Road (mile marker 557) east of Lindale after 18-wheeler wreck earlier.

Tyler Texas Department of Transportation Sgt. Adam Albritton said officials have rolled the 18-wheeler upright and are working to clear the road and hazard crews continue to clean up oil spill from the accident.

Several cars were involved in the crash but there were no fatalities but a couple of injuries, Albritton said.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

