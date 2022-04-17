Hundreds gathered at Bergfeld Park on Sunday for a special Easter in the Park celebration hosted by Marvin United Methodist Church.
Despite the overcast skies families brought blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the Sunday service that included a butterfly release for the children prior to the service.
After a lapse of several years, the church moved Easter worship back to Bergfeld Park last year, according to Marvin United Methodist Church Director of Communications Diane Hawkins.
Hawkins said having the event in the park was a casual, comfortable way to celebrate the holiday.
“Marvin Church wanted to offer a fun, casual, convenient and easy way for people to worship on Easter,” Hawkins said. “Sometimes people are uncomfortable in a church building, but everyone can be comfortable in a beautiful park.”
The Easter service featured preaching by Dr. John Wayne McMann and contemporary music led by Josh Trammel and the Core worship team.
Hawkins emphasized the importance of the holiday that she says is sometimes forgotten.
“Often we overlook the real meaning of Easter. We may be distracted by family meals, egg hunts and Easter dresses. But Jesus' resurrection is the whole reason for Easter celebrations,” she said. “This community service gives everyone the opportunity to come together and celebrate the risen Christ in the midst of all the Easter trappings.”
Hawkins went on to say the holiday occurs at a beautiful time of the year, a perfect time to celebrate at the park.
“Spring in itself is a special time. It's always a miracle to see bare branches turn back into beautiful plants and trees, to see the grass go from dead brown to verdant green and to witness the riot of color from spring flowers,” she said. “Springtime, the time of rebirth, is the perfect time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, giving thanks for His great gift of eternal life.”
“Easter at Bergfeld Park gives everyone the opportunity to experience a worship service in a comfortable and casual, yet extremely beautiful environment,” Hawkins added.
175 butterflies were given to children to release according to a church official and families were urged to stay for lunch in the park as food trucks were on hand following the service.