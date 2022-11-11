YANTIS — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of its own.
According to the school district, 16-year-old freshman student Emma Addicks was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck.
“As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said. “Please keep the student’s sibling, who is also a current student at YISD, in your thoughts and prayers.”
An account will be set up at City National Bank in Yantis to help with final expenses.
Three others were killed in the two-vehicle crash in Wood County, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She “disregarded a stop sign,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Addicks’ vehicle struck Strydom’s vehicle on the left side, DPS said.
Emma Addicks was in the vehicle with Brandy Addicks, along with Joshua L. Daggs, 33, of Yantis. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.
Strydom was also pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger Jacomina M. Strydom, 59, of Garland, was transported to a Tyler hospital for incapacitating injuries, DPS said.