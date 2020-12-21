Crash_stock_windshield_wreck

Fifteen people in a passenger van involved in a one-vehicle wreck Monday in Smith County were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 1252 just west of County Road 3100 (north of Interstate 20) around 4:30 p.m. Fifteen people were inside the van and all of them were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. 

Troopers cleared the scene and are on their way to the emergency room to identify and follow up with victims. The crash is under investigation.


