The East Texas Food Bank hosts a drive-thru food distribution at Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot in Tyler in November.

 ZAK WELLERMAN/Tyler Morning Telegraph FILE

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, announced Wednesday the organization will  donate 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank's upcoming produce distributions.

The food bank will receive 15,000 meals each for distributions  at Lindsey Park in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon on March 5 and 19. 

The announcement said the donation is to help Texans who were affected by the recent winter storm. 

Both of these distributions are drive-thru. 

The East Texas Food Bank is one of several charities that Mahomes' foundation supports, according to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation website. 

