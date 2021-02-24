Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, announced Wednesday the organization will donate 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank's upcoming produce distributions.
The food bank will receive 15,000 meals each for distributions at Lindsey Park in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon on March 5 and 19.
The announcement said the donation is to help Texans who were affected by the recent winter storm.
Both of these distributions are drive-thru.
The East Texas Food Bank is one of several charities that Mahomes' foundation supports, according to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation website.