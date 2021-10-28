stock_911_emergency_accident_wreck_2017
An 11-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell due to high winds while he rode on a go-kart Thursday afternoon in Smith County. 

Smith County deputies responded to the 12000 block of State Highway 110 North regarding a medical assist call around 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel were notified the boy was killed instantly when the tree landed on him, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny also arrived on scene. Firefighters with the Lindale Fire Department and UT Health EMS paramedics were already on scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time. More updates will be given at a later time. 

 
 

