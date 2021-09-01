Texans will be living under new laws as of Wednesday. Among the subjects for these laws are police body cameras, chokeholds and a ban on homeless camping.
Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act
Any professional sports team that is under contract to receive subsidies or tax dollars from a governmental entity must play the United States national anthem at team events.
Senate Bill 4 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 16 and states a governmental entity may not enter into an agreement with a professional sports team unless they receive a written verification that the professional sports team will play the anthem at the beginning of each team sporting event.
Failure to comply with that written verification will result in a penalty in the agreement, which may include requiring the team to repay any money paid by the state or that governmental entity, or classifying the team as ineligible to receive further money under the agreement.
Active Shooter Alert System
House Bill 103 establishes an active shooter alert system that will alert Texans of a shooter in their area as determined by local law enforcement. The bill comes after the mass shooting across Midland and Odessa on Aug. 31, 2019, where a mobile gunman killed seven and injured 25 people.
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, filed HB 103 worked with families of victims of the mass shooting, aiming to reduce mass violence. The bill requires the Texas Department of Transportation to notify if there is an active shooter within a 50-mile radius.
Police Body Cameras
House Bill 929 requires officers to be equipped with a body camera, worn while actively participating in an investigation to keep the camera activated for the entirety of the officer’s active participation in an investigation.
The bill comes after the killing of Botham Jean, a Black man killed in his own home in 2018 by former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger who said she mistakenly confused his apartment for her own, shooting and killing him.
Officers will need to keep the video for a minimum period of 90 days and backup copies of the audio and video.
Banning unnecessary police chokeholds
Police officers are now prohibited from using chokeholds or excessive force during arrests unless necessary to prevent injury to officers or attendees. According to Senate Bill 69, officers who have witnessed violations must intervene and report incidents involving excessive force.
Punishing cities that cut police budgets
House Bill 1900 aims to block large cities of Texas from defunding the police and will punish those that cut or reallocate its police budget, financially.
If a city with more than 250,000 residents is found to have cut police funding, the bill will allow the state to establish a tax-rate adjustment of that city’s sales tax.
A cut in police department budgets is allowed if the decrease is proportionally equal to the city’s overall budget decrease. Approval to cut police budgets may also be allowed if expenses were higher the previous year because of disaster response or capital expenditures.
Felony punishment for blocking emergency vehicles
House Bill 9 increases the criminal penalty for the offense of obstructing a highway or other passageway.
The bill makes it a state jail felony for people who knowingly obstruct an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing and sirens turned on, as well as for obstruction of the entrance of a hospital.
Abbott took to Twitter to clarify peaceful protests don’t include blocking roadways and preventing emergency vehicle access, something that was popular and unfolded during the protests following George Floyd’s death and reactions against police brutality.
Criminalizing homeless camping
House Bill 1925 prohibits people experiencing homelessness from camping or residing temporarily in a place with shelter (a tent, tarpaulin, sleeping bag, bedrolls or any devices designed to protect them from weather conditions). The person found in violation of the law would be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
People who would violate the law can be ticketed with a fine of up to $500. Before being ticketed, the officer must give the person the option to leave, tell them where camping is allowed and educate them on resources available to help the homeless.
Churches can't be closed
House Bill 1239, also known as the Freedom to Worship Act, ensures the government and state agencies can’t mandate religious outlets to close for any reason, including a pandemic.
After signing the law in June, Abbott said on Twitter that, “The First Amendment right to freedom of religion shall never be infringed.”
The legislation came after Abbott issued an executive order that shut down Texas, including houses of worship as they were deemed nonessential, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott later reversed the order.
Street racing bill
House Bill 2315 relates to the forfeiture of contraband relating to street racing on a highway. This bill allows law enforcement to seize and forfeit vehicles used in street racing if the driver is a repeat offender, driving under the influence, has an open alcohol container or causes injury or death.
Sanctuary state
House Bill 2622 makes Texas a Second Amendment sanctuary state, protecting Texans’ gun rights from the federal government. The law will prevent the enforcement of any new federal gun law passed after Wednesday that restricts the possession or ownership of firearms, gun accessories or ammunition.
State and local governments are also prohibited from providing assistance to federal agencies that have certain requirements of registry, license and background checks that would confiscate guns or require people to sell them.
Texas is now joining Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming and Arizona in declaring their states sanctuaries for gun rights.