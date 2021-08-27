One woman was killed and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County Thursday night.
Sandi Schiler, 43, of Whitewright, was driving a 1999 Dodge 1500 east on State Highway 11 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade going west on the same roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Schiler was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro. The driver of the Jeep, Catherine Anderson, 32, of Winnsboro, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition, DPS said.
DPS reported the crash remains under investigation.