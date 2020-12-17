One person is in custody after Tyler police responded to reports of shots fired Wednesday night at the Foundry Apartments near UT Tyler.
Tyler Police Department Sgt. John Riggle said when police officers arrived witnesses mentioned several gunshots had been fired. He said a possible suspect is in custody at a different location, but the investigation is still ongoing.
According to Tyler police active calls, police responded to the apartments, located at 3400 Varsity Drive, to a suspicious noise (gun shots) report at 10:07 p.m.
Riggle said no injuries were reported, and several shots were fired but none hit a person.
UT Tyler officials sent an alert through the university's Patriot Alert system at about 10:40 p.m. saying, "an emergency situation at UT Tyler is currently in progress."
Emergency personnel asked people to avoid the UT Tyler campus until further notice and that updates would be provided.
Just after 11 p.m., UT Tyler police sent out an all clear alert. The notification stated, "end of sheltering process and it is safe to return to campus."
Regarding the incident, UT Tyler spokesperson Beverley Golden said there was an incident near campus that was handled by the Tyler Police Department.