One person died early Sunday morning after a structure fire in a subdivision in Mabank.
According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, firefighters found two structures on fire, including one 90% enflamed, in the Enchanted Isle subdivision at about 2:34 a.m. Sunday. The fire department said the winds were high from a lake, and there were also downed power lines between the houses.
One person was found dead from one of the houses. The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.
"Our sympathy goes out to the family of the victim of this fire," Payne Springs Fire wrote on Facebook.
A firefighter on the scene had a minor eye injury.
Other fire departments that responded to the fire were Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, Caney City, Malakoff, Mabank, Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad and Athens. UT Health EMS and Red Cross also assisted in the response. Brownsboro Fire provided station coverage on the west end while other departments fought the fire.