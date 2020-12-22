A pedestrian is dead and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Cherokee County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, Ronald Charles Brown, 53, of Marshall, was driving a 2018 Kenworth Paccar truck south on US Highway 69 in the outside lane while at the same time, Shane Blair Brawley, 42, of Piedmont, Okla., was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe south on US 69 in the inside lane.
Brown made an unsafe lane change to the left, hitting the back right quarter panel of the Tahoe, which caused Brawley to lose control of his vehicle. Brawley's Tahoe spun and left road, hitting two pedestrians walking south on the west side of the road, according to DPS.
One of the pedestrians, Carmen Garcia, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Alto. The other pedestrian, Martin Saenz Garcia, 37, was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin in serious condition. Brown and Brawley were not injured, DPS said.
The crash is under investigation and troopers are seeking further identifying information about the pedestrians.