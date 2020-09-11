A Tyler motorcyclist is dead after hitting a truck while trying to pass the vehicle on a road in Smith County Thursday evening.
Allen Scott Carter, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler.
Allen Carter and another motorcyclist, Jessica Micheal Carter, 35, of Tyler, were driving east on Farm-to-Market Road 850 east of Chapel Hill when they tried to pass a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Dean Richard Anderson, 58, of Tyler. Anderson was trying to make a left turn into a private drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Both motorcycles struck Anderson's truck, DPS said.
Jessica Carter was taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition, and Anderson was treated and released from the hospital, according to DPS.
The crash is under investigation.