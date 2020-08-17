A 1-month-old boy who was reported missing in Smith County last week is now safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Gatlyn Baker was found safe Saturday night, according to CPS.
Last Thursday, CPS asked for the public's help in locating Gatlyn who was believed to be with his parents.
According to a news release, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of Gatlyn on Aug. 11 by Henderson County Family Court Judge Nancy Adams Perryman.
When the department tried to remove Gatlyn from the home, his mother, Chelsea Baker ran away with him. Officials believed Gatlyn was with his parents, Kenny and Chelsea Baker.
When he was reported missing, authorities said the Bakers were last seen in Flint.