A Grand Saline man is dead Monday after his vehicle skid due to ice on the road and hit another truck in Van Zandt County.
Robert Leon Richardson, 52, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup northbound on State Highway 19 and went into a side skid due to ice on the road. His truck traveled across the center stripe and struck a 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was traveling south, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators' report.
Richardson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to a funeral home in Wills Point, DPS said.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as Don Harold Treadway, 67, of Edgewood. Treadway was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition. The crash is under investigation, DPS reported.