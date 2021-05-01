One person was killed after a three-car wreck Saturday afternoon in Tyler on Loop 323.
According to Tyler police, at 5:40 p.m. the vehicles crashed in the 3800 block of SSW Loop 323 at Highway 155 South. An occupant of one of the vehicles involved died, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
As of 7:50 p.m., the Tyler police is shutting down all westbound traffic on Loop 323 from Highway 155 S. to Spur 364. Officers will be in the roadway directing traffic and investigating this crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area if at all possible as officers investigate.