One person died in a mobile home fire on Thursday morning in Smith County, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office said in a release on its Facebook page.
Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 6:26 a.m. Thursday that a single-wide mobile home was on fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint.
Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint and Bullard, as well as Coffee City in neighboring Henderson County, arrived to find one person dead.
A second person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and has been treated and released.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Hogue said they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, pending notification of family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.