crash

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Smith County on Thursday morning.

Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller was driving east behind a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 when he "failed to control" his vehicle's speed and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.

Hannah was pronounced dead on scene.

The tractor-trailer was driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California. He was not injured.

The crash occurred about 6 miles west of Hideway in Smith County just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Weather conditions were clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to DPS. Both involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts. 

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags