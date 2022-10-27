One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Smith County on Thursday morning.
Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller was driving east behind a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 when he "failed to control" his vehicle's speed and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Hannah was pronounced dead on scene.
The tractor-trailer was driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California. He was not injured.
The crash occurred about 6 miles west of Hideway in Smith County just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Weather conditions were clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to DPS. Both involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.