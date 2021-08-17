One person is dead after their vehicle struck a power pole in Tyler early Tuesday morning.
Tyler Police said on around 6 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Front Street and South Palmer Ave regarding a vehicle that hit a power pole on Front Street. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation. South Palmer Ave, north and south of East Front Street is closed at this time.
People are asked to use alternate routes. East Front Street remains open, police said.