CHANDLER — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the crashed happened near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in the area of FM 315 outside of Chandler.
DPS is leading the investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive Saturday morning.