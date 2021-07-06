A Grand Saline resident died Monday afternoon after the vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected.
Heleudad G. Lopez was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier south on State Highway 110 when Lopez failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and traveled into the west ditch. Lopez overcorrected to the left and traveled across State Highway 110 and then into the east ditch, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
The driver tried to steer back to the right but the vehicle began to roll. Lopez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, and later taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline, according to DPS.
The crash is under investigation.