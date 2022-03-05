Grassroots America will host a meeting Tuesday focusing on primary elections results from around the state.
The meeting will spotlight key races headed for a May 24 runoff election as well as results in local, statewide executive and legislative seats and federal seats. Turnout and new voter statistics will also be covered as possible indicators for the November mid-term elections.
Buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Buffet dinner is $12.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.