Herring family with an unexpected visit from their son and brother, Tobie Herring, a Lance Corporal with the United States Marine Corps.
Tobie (with the help of step-mom, Lindsey) surprised his dad, high school teacher John Herring, in his math classroom right before lunch. Following an emotional reunion with his dad, Tobie made a surprise appearance in his sister Elizabeth’s AP English class. Elizabeth was overjoyed to see her brother. The family then made the short trek to QES, for a tearful reunion with youngest sister, 3rd grader Millie.
The last time Mr. Herring had seen his son was on Father’s Day weekend, 2020. Tobie had called his dad around 4:00PM letting him know he would be in San Angelo for the weekend. Mr. Herring quickly packed, loaded up his truck and made the long drive through the night to see his son. It's been even longer since Lindsey, Lizzy, Millie and extended family have gotten to see Lance Corporal Herring; he enlisted in the USMC in 2019, and graduated from Boot Camp on March 14, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family had to watch the ceremony on video, so it's been over a year and a half since the whole family has been together in person. Since they've missed spending the last two Christmases together, it was a very special reunion and a fabulous surprise for everyone.
Herring is based at Camp Pendleton in California, where he is an Aviation Rescue Firefighter. He is on leave until March 16, and plans to spend some good quality time with his family.
Special thanks to Lindsey Herring and Tobie Herring for allowing QISD to be a part of such a special reunion! We are so happy for you all!
John Herring, geometry and construction teacher
Dec. 2019 year and half
Graduated 2018 from Van High School
Went to see him for graduation this time last year, and closed it to the public for COVID-19
Graduated in MArch
Stationed in San Diego
After he got out of high school, he decided college was not for him and he wanted to be a Marine.
Called his Step-mom and she arranged for him to come to the school to see me
It was a very nice surprise. So good to see him, and we've missed the last two Christmases because he was in the Marines.
That's all she wanted was her brother to come surprise her at school, and she definitely was surprised
The little girl she just cried. The elementary kids understood and were clapping.
21
16 years old and 9 years old
Me and him are going to go hunting and spend some family time together.
Oversee unloading the missiles and bombs, landing of aircraft
In case of an accident or fire
It's awesome. It's just undecscible the sacefice we have to make but I know that he is serving his country.
Other family members in the armed services and he just wanted to be the best that he could be.
Spoke to construction geometry class and gave a really good talk to the class
It was just overwhelming. COuldn't ewven begin to describe the feeling of him being Marine and proud
His whole family we're all so proud of him.
