The Story of FIlm is unveiled as the theme for the 2023 Texas Rose Festival, on Thursday January 5, 2023, during the Texas Rose Festival Winter Gala at Willow Brook Country Club. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Patrick Willis dances with his daughter Mary Caroline Willis, 9, during the Texas Rose Festival Winter Gala, on Thursday January 5, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Conley Cavender is introduced as the princess of Texas Rose Festival, on Thursday January 5, 2023, during the Texas Rose Festival Winter Gala at Willow Brook Country Club. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Princess Conley Cavender, left, watches as Laura Bryan Queen of the Texas Rose Festival speaks, on Thursday January 5, 2023, during the Texas Rose Festival Winter Gala at Willow Brook Country Club. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Laura Bryan is introduced as Queen of the Texas Rose Festival, on Thursday January 5, 2023, during the Texas Rose Festival Winter Gala at Willow Brook Country Club. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
