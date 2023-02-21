“Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
For more than 1,500 years, Christians have used these words from Genesis on the Ash Wednesday as a reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God.
The day also known as the Day of Ashes marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season of penance, reflection, and fasting in preparation of Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday, through which people often seek redemption, according to christianity.com.
An Ash Wednesday prayer service is often led by a prayerful member of the community, a priest, deacon, or any other defined member of the clergy, in which they will place ashes in the shape of a cross on a worshiper’s forehead.
A prayer service may include the scripture readings of the day, an Old Testament Reading, a Psalm, a New Testament Epistle and a Gospel passage.
The day is often observed by Catholics but others include Lutherans, Methodists, Episcopalians, Presbyterians, and Baptists.
There are a variety of churches in Tyler prepared to observe the Day of Ashes:
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Mass and the Distribution of Ashes at 7 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Spanish).
Chapel of Sts. Peter & Paul, 1435 ESE Loop 323, Tyler: Mass at 7 a.m. (Latin), 12:05 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Christ Church, 118 S. Bois d'Arc Ave., Tyler: Services at 7 a.m. (Rite I), noon (Rite II) and 6 p.m. (Rite II). Nursery provided at 6 p.m. service.
Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 Copeland Road, Tyler: Drive-up blessing and ashes in the front parking lot from 7 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.; lunch and worship in the SLC Gym at 11:45 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.; dinner and worship in the SLC Gym 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services at 6 p.m.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3232 Jan Ave., Tyler: Ashes to Go from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. People should enter the parking lot from Jan Avenue and exit on DeCharles Avenue. Rite II service with Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes will be at noon and 6 p.m.
Fairwood United Methodist Church, 1712 Old Omen Road, Tyler: Ashes and blessings drive-thru 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at driveway; services in sanctuary at 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler: Worship and services in sanctuary at 6 p.m.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Cranmer Chapel, 2525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler: Imposition of ashes at 7 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m.
Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler: Services in sanctuary at 6 p.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4900 Kinsey Drive, Tyler: Services at 7 p.m.
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3232 Jan Avenue, Tyler: To-go services 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., then services at noon and 6 p.m.