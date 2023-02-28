Most people don’t think much about where their pets’ food bag goes after emptying it out, but for Connie Fleming, she sees an opportunity to create and give back.
After observing her sewing groups on Facebook repurposing the bags, Fleming says she hadn’t seen anyone else in the area doing it, “So, I thought I’d give it a try," she said.
Starting with her own dogs’ 50-pound Alpo bag, Fleming managed to make a large shopping bag.
“It didn’t look too bad, so I wanted to do more,” she said.
First, she washes the bags in a tub with soap and water, then uses Clorox wipes to sanitize and makes sure everything is completely clean and dry before she starts cutting and sewing.
“After it’s clean and dry, and I do some cutting, it can take me about an hour to sew things together for one bag,” Fleming said.
Even though she just began this endeavor not too long ago, she was already a pro with a needle and thread, as she has made quilts, children’s clothing, memory stuffed animals and even masks.
“Oh, gosh, I must have made 5,000 masks during the pandemic," she recalled. "It was crazy."
Using a 1984 sewing machine she bought from a garage sale, Fleming takes any food or feed bag and transforms them into handy shopping bags.
“It can be a cat or dog food bag, a horse or chicken feed bag… I’ve come across goat feed bags that were really cute,” she said.
She added that the animal food bags are "very durable" to use as a recycled bag to carry groceries, clothes, crafts or other supplies. They are also easily cleaned.
Since she has shown her work on social media, people have been giving her bags to use but she does check out the side of the road for potential projects as well.
“I’ve had some that were a little faded from being out in the sun but it still works because it gives the bag some character,” Fleming said.
She has already sold quite a few bags since she started.
Under her business, Sew Craftie, she sells large bags for $15, medium bags for $10 and small bags for $5, giving her profits to local animal charities.
“I provide proof of the donations so that my customers know where their money is going,” Fleming said.
But she doesn’t do all of it alone, as she has the support of her husband and their three dogs, and Gracie, her rescue cat, overseeing the projects.
“She’s pretty much the supervisor here,” Fleming said, as Gracie watched her carefully measure a dog food bag.
And Fleming doesn’t keep her sewing secrets to herself, as she not only gives sewing classes but also tutorials on social media, particularly YouTube.
If she’s not keeping her hands occupied with a sewing machine, Fleming also picks up a paint brush.
“I just started so I’m not quite that good, but I do like to paint,” she said.
With projects and requests to keep her busy, Fleming enjoys being able to utilize her talents to benefit animal rescues.
“I want to help however much I can,” she said.