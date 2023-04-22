Sexual violence in any form is never easy to talk about. It’s uncomfortable. It’s almost awkward at times. Most people just don’t know what to say.
But for the victims, living through it, surviving and being able to open up about what happened is hard.
“Often when a survivor shares their story publicly, they are faced with victim-blaming and accusations that attempt to discredit or minimize their experience,” said Jeremy Flowers, director of marketing and public relations for East Texas Crisis Center. “It makes it extremely difficult for survivors to come forward if they feel they will either be blamed and/or not believed. So when a survivor shares their story, and expresses such vulnerability, it illustrates their courage.”
A journey to healing
Leona Smith was at a friend’s house when she was raped two years ago.
“It was a party, we were having fun,” Smith said.
Before she knew it, she was asleep on the couch and a man she did not know was on top of her. Thoughts clouded her head in both gibberish and logic.
“I kept thinking, ‘What is going on? Why is he doing this? I’m so sleepy,’” Smith said.
She remembers saying ‘stop’ but he didn’t. She knew she had been drugged.
When Smith finally woke up, she had doubts as to what really happened then questioned what she did to invite this stranger to violate her most vulnerable state. She started blaming herself.
“He was still there … at my friend’s house,” Smith said. “I didn’t know how to react.”
Worried about being judged and shamed, she kept what happened to herself. Eventually, she opened up to her best friend.
“It took her and several other people to convince me to file a report,” Smith said.
When she did, a police officer told her it would do her more harm than good to testify because it would be based on "he said, she said."
“I know it was the right thing to do but … it made me feel like I shouldn’t have said anything, like it would have just been easier,” Smith said.
Following the dismissal of her case, she had a hard time coping, barely able to function. But thanks to counseling and the support of her family and best friend, she’s healing.
But as difficult as her journey has been, and as heartbroken as she was by the justice system, Smith said regret is not a factor. She encourages people to tell someone what happened.
“I know it’s hard to go through the process,” she said. “It’s a demeaning process of telling what happened. But it’s important to tell someone.”
'My world turned upside down'
Leigh Matthews was 19 and in college.
“For the longest time I chalked it up as me just being young and stupid,” she said. “It took me a long time to not only understand but accept what happened. Even to this day, almost 20 years later, I still struggle with it.”
Matthews was watching a movie at a friend's house when things took a turn.
“I had never done ‘it’ before so I had no idea what the … parameters were,” she said.
Matthews remembers the pain and begging her friend to stop.
“... When he didn’t, my mind thought that it was OK because it was my first time. It’s what’s supposed to happen," Matthews said.
Afterwards, she tried to put the experience behind her, until it came up in a therapy session a couple of years later and the counselor helped define what it was.
“I felt my world turned upside down that day because it was that … R-word (rape). I felt I was a part of a statistic that no one really understands,” Matthews said.
Also a case of "he said, she said," Matthews felt reporting it was futile.
“I know it’s important to get justice and gain that power back but I always felt I made a choice, like I put myself in that situation,” she said. “But I also felt there were stories and people who had it way worse than I did, so I thought my story wasn’t as traumatic. Like, I didn’t think it was right or fair of me to put myself in that same category.”
Stories like those of Smith and Matthews are not uncommon. In fact, according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), one out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.
Out of 1,000 sexual assaults reported, roughly 975 perpetrators will walk free, often due to insufficient evidence, intimidation or just simply over how nerve-racking the process is, according to RAINN.
“I wish there was a better process but there’s not,” Smith said. “There’s not an easy way. You’re worried about not being believed, having your personal life exposed … it’s hard.”
According to RAINN, every 68 seconds someone in America is assaulted. While the numbers of women are astronomical, they are still underreported.
Same goes for men, as about 3% of American men — or 1 in 33 — have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime, according to RAINN.
“It’s important for the East Texas community to hear survivors' stories, because elevating their voice has an impact,” said Flowers. “Survivors sharing their stories can empower others to either finally come forward, speak out, or seek out services to help them heal. It also sends the message to other survivors that they are not alone.”
The East Texas Crisis Center has provided services to 102 survivors of sexual violence so far in 2023. The shelter has just reopened as of this week after being closed since the end of December, 2022.
If you have been a victim of sexual violence, there are resources.
For confidential services and support, reach out to East Texas Crisis Center at their 24-hour hotline, 903-595-5591.
If you want to file a police report, call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or dial 9-1-1 during emergencies.
If you are in need of medical attention or a sexual assault exam, you can visit Christus Emergency Room or call them at 903-606-4262, or UT Health Emergency Room at 903-747-4013.