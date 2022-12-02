Thanks to the Texas African Museum, National African American Historical Society, local high school and college students were able to interact in the first Great Debate event in Tyler.
Larry D. Wade Sr., founder and president of the NAAHS and part time educator at Tyler High School, said the event was a success and showcased how gifted and talented the upcoming generations of students are.
“This shows there is hope for this generation...,” he said.
Students who participated were from Tyler High, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse and Lindale high schools, along with University of Texas at Tyler and Wiley College students. The event consisted of a debate session between the philosophies of leaders of the black community from the late 19th and 20th centuries, William E.B, DuBois and Booker T. Washington, on the subject of “How Blacks Should Rise Over 100 Years Ago.”
The event was hosted at Tyler Junior College and winners were picked at the end, which Wade said was a “difficult” decision for those of the Debate Committee and TAAM.
He considers the participants to be future leaders, especially with the “lost art” that is debate. He said the event showcased how students were able to debate issues and disagree without being disagreeable, said Wade.
“Today many people can’t resolve conflict without fighting, losing their temper, name calling. To me it relieves the possibility that people can argue and debate issues and still get through and shake hands,” he said.
Wade is very proud of the event and hopes to bring awareness to the need of debate teams around school districts, especially with the importance of keeping history alive through the form of art.
He mentioned through the debate sessions, students learn about the history of cultures and races, and how it aligns to what we are today. Wade also considers debates as a way for history preservation among the community, allowing the future generation to build character and learn beyond the normal standardized tests and education provided on campuses.
Winners of the Great Debate consisted of:
1st place: Kylie Hallman from Tyler HS
2nd place: Aidan Birjandi from Whitehouse HS
3rd place: Nhi Nguyen from Whitehouse HS
4th place: Aaliyah Iglesias from Tyler HS
Other participants were: Rebecca Wood from UT Tyler, Amber McAdams - UT Tyler, Angelina Carroll - UT Tyler, Harlin Dean - UT Tyler and Christopher Jackson, a recent Prairie View A&M graduate student who also participated.