As the saying goes: It takes big hearts to shape little minds.
And they don’t get any bigger than 17-year-old Tylerite Sachi Shah, who offers free tutoring at Tyler Public Library for kindergarten all the way up to 6th grade.
“We help with the basics, like reading and math,” Shah said.
Shah, a senior at All Saints Episcopal School, has been trying for almost three years to get the tutoring program off the ground.
“I want to help the kids learn to love what they are learning,” Shah said. “That’s kind of my objective with this program.”
Shah single-handedly jumpstarted the tutoring program, called Study Buddies, to provide free, one-on-one tutoring for Tyler area students in Grades K-6 in general subject areas, including reading, math, science, language arts, and social studies, to boost children’s confidence, build important learning skills, and strengthen their subject comprehension.
“We want to create a good relationship between tutor and student,” Shah said.
The program not only caters toward elementary students who need a little extra help in the classroom, it also helps older students who can tutor gain community hours.
The tutors are teen volunteers ages 15-18 and are selected through an application process and a recommendation from a teacher or other adult familiar with them.
“I received a lot of help from Amy Skipper and the library staff,” she said. “They have been amazing… from posting on their social media to helping me print out flyers, they’ve been so supportive.”
During the shutdown, many students fell behind because they had a hard time focusing on learning, or making an organized effort to get homework done.
“COVID definitely set us back, education-wise,” Shah said. “It seemed a lot of people were trying to find loopholes, as it just didn’t seem like people were really enjoying the learning.”
Shah focused on one-on-one sessions during the pandemic before she was able to conduct actual sessions, which started last February.
In efforts to help them understand concepts, Shah’s tutoring program uses visual aids, like math blocks, inside the library’s Makerspace.
“I don’t get a whole lot of feedback from the parents but I do see improvement with the kids who come back to the sessions,” Shah said. “But it’s so amazing to see how excited the kids get when something just clicks.”
She says tutors will take the time and get to know the students, figuring out the best way to not only connect with them on a personal level but educational level as well.
“This isn’t just about teaching kids what they need help with… it’s about connecting with them,” Shah said.
Growing up, Shah moved around the country several times, from New Jersey to California and eventually landing in Texas, mostly for her mother’s work.
“I grew up in a bilingual household but grammar was hard for me to understand, so my father hired a tutor and it really made a difference,” Shah said.
With her sights set on University of Texas or NYU for bioengineering, she hopes to not only get more interest - tutors and students alike - with her tutoring program, Shah hopes to keep it going.
“I’d love to have a summer program,” she said. “It would be great to expand the program so that more kids can catch up.”
Registration is required but information about the tutoring sessions can be found at www.TylerLibrary.com.
“Having a more educated youth will create a better world,” Shah said. “The best way to do that is to love what you’re learning.”