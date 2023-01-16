In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., local residents gathered for the 37th annual celebration in downtown Tyler.
The yearly event is hosted by Tyler Together Race Relations Forum and this year’s theme was “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
The beginning of the celebration consisted of several prayers with a goal to showcase unity among event participants gathered at the square before making their way to Broadway Avenue where they marched toward the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler for a program.
Nicholas McGrew, president of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, said the march is an important part of the event and really brings the community together.
“It’s a time for us to come together and the importance of that is that we remember in those days of Dr. King, they were marching and they assembled themselves in peaceful protests, and that’s something we always want to do to remind us that through walking, marching and unity is what much of our success came from,” he said.
Carolyn Davis, a Tylerite who has been attending the march for the past three years, said she finds the event important, especially to recognize King.
Davis was holding several signs and mentioned the importance of showcasing the various quotes by King.
“Oftentimes people focus on the ‘I have a dream’ part. While that was an important part of Dr. King, an important speech of Dr. King, he has so much more to say than just ‘I have a dream,’” Davis said.
Her posters featured quotes such as, “Now it’s the time to make real the promise of democracy”; “Now it’s the time to make justice a reality to all of God’s children”; “Black Power is a cry of disappointment with timid white moderates” and more.
“Everything it’s very relevant today, all of these things,” Davis said.
Also attending the march were Karlon Jackson and his daughters, Kamora and Ky’Ale. They enjoyed the march.
“We are just happy to be a part of it,” Jackson said, “and we hope to keep the country united.”
Marchers ended up at the cathedral for a special service. Attendees enjoyed musical performances by Texas College Choir, greetings from government officials such as State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), U.S Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, and Tyler Mayor Don Warren, who spoke about King’s footprint.
This year’s keynote speaker was Retired Air Force Maj. Beverly J. Russell who spoke about King’s history and legacy.
“… Dr. King was an extraordinary man and that’s why it’s a national holiday, a time where we pause to celebrate him. Who else had a vision of America with an army of committed people change the course of our national history without firing a single shot or sanctioning the youth of violence?” Russell said.
McGrew said the importance of the event is to continue passing King’s legacy to the next generation.
“...it’s important that we never forget the dream and the sacrifices that Dr. King made and it’s important that the next generation continue on and know the significance of today,” he said.
He also hopes those who attended the event were able to reflect about the history of King and remember what he and his family sacrificed to be able to serve and be equal in the world, McGrew added.