Life is about second chances. Sometimes it’s asking for forgiveness. Sometimes it’s wiping a slate clean. Sometimes it’s just a matter of it being tomorrow.
For local real estate agent, Eslendi Moreno, second chances took time.
“I was pretty much the black sheep of the family,” she said.
Growing up the oldest of three kids to a single mom, Moreno had to play the role of a young adult before being a child.
Between 10 and 13 years of age, Moreno would go to work with her mother during the summer to help clean houses.
“It was tough… I felt as if I was really missing my summers as a kid,” she said.
Eventually Moreno got a babysitting gig for a neighbor: “They had cable and internet, I really liked it! It didn’t feel like a job to me.”
However, in middle school, she started to get into trouble, caring less about going to class.
“I just didn’t see the importance of it,” Moreno said. “I thought ‘why keep going?’ and just figured it would be easier to not go anymore.”
Between working at 14 and eventually becoming pregnant at 15, Moreno found herself with the challenges of growing up too fast.
“It was hard… I had to go to work so I could provide for her and I couldn’t get any support from my family… they basically told me that this was the path I chose and I had to start getting used to it,” she said.
Moreno worked in fast food places like McDonald’s to make ends meet but she realized that working paycheck-to-paycheck wasn’t enough. She wanted more for her and her daughter, so she enrolled with the west campus of Tyler Junior College to pursue her GED.
“I would go to work in the morning and then go to class in the evenings,” Moreno said. “It was hard… especially math.”
Prepping herself with practice tests and lots of studying, Moreno would move on to receive her GED and walk the graduation stage.
But Moreno knew she needed to find her own ambition but to do that she needed to heal, specifically from not being able to get support from her family: “Once I was able to let all that pain go, things started to get better.
Being born in Mexico and then moving to the states had its challenges because it meant she wasn’t a citizen, which made things like getting jobs difficult, even with a GED.
She said back in 2007 she tried to look into Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - also known as DACA, which is a kind of administrative relief from deportation for those who came to the United States when they were children.
“Unfortunately, because I missed school, I didn’t have what they needed so I couldn’t use it,” Moreno said.
The setback caused her to give it up and go back to fast food places.
However, she was determined to find a better place for herself and her family, so she sought out a lawyer to figure out steps she could take to become a citizen.
“Once I did that, the process started to speed up… and then things kind of fell into place,” Moreno said.
Even though obtaining a lawyer wasn’t cheap for her, Moreno was grateful that her attorney allowed time to get funds needed in order to proceed, and it took five months for her to save up at least $10,000.
Even though DACA did not work out, Moreno had documents needed that not only helped speed up the process but helped bypass a path that would have made things more difficult.
“There were these documents I had from my grandparents that my attorney referred to as the ‘golden ticket’,” Moreno said. “I would have been sent to Mexico to be interviewed by immigration but thankfully I just had to go to Dallas.”
Being interviewed in Mexico would have been a great risk because if she was not approved, she would have been stuck there almost instantaneously.
“I would not have been able to come back to the states,” Moreno said.
Fortunately, she was able to obtain a green card, allowing her resident status for two years and then full citizenship status.
“I am a lot more confident… grateful for getting out of the bubble I was in,” Moreno said.
Much of the credit of perseverance goes to her husband of seven years. “When we met, we were just two teenages trying to make it work. He has been so supportive.”
Along the way Moreno gained the tools and resources she needed to become a real estate agent, as a way to provide additional communication and education for the Hispanic community.
“I want to help them… to not be scared and guide them with the homebuying process,” she said.
Moreno’s supervisor, Erika Gonzalez, owner and realtor of Maya Properties, is proud to have her on staff.
“She has been a complete blessing…and always willing to learn more,” Gonzalez said. ”We both have the same work ethic… same ideas of how to take care of clients.”
Moreno keeps it honest with her clients and makes sure they know what to expect.
“Communication is key,” she said.
As for her second chances: "Sí, se puede,” Morales said. “It means ‘yes, it’s possible.”