Every year the Tyler Salvation Army gives out 80 to 100 quilts for Angel Tree recipients. Behind those quilts made out of love, there are 40 to 50 members from a local nonprofit who have prayed over them and spent time throughout the year to make them come to life.
“I heard the Lord whisper in my ear, 'Is Josiah going to be warm this winter?'" recalls Jerriann Massey, former president and founder of the local nonprofit quilt group, Christian Quilt Guild.
In 2015, Massey was sponsoring an Angel Tree recipient and picked up a child named Josiah. After choosing his name, the question of whether he had something to wrap himself with came in her mind, which is when she decided to make a quilt and include it in her set of gifts for the child.
After that, she gathered other individuals who wanted to join, and a group was eventually formed in 2017 ready to make quilts for the Salvation Army -- the Christian Quilt Group.
For the past seven years, the group has been delivering 80 to 100 quilts for the Salvation Army and other organizations in need. Men and women who are part of the group have a passion for making quilts and are Tyler area residents.
Massey said the group is made up of working and near retirement individuals who donate their free time to make quilts.
“The blessing is ours,” she said. “The children get them, but we're blessed that we get to participate and make sure that these children have a happy Christmas.”
"It just makes our Christmas special. The blessing of making these quilts and working on them and, you know, just enjoying the colors. We love what we do, we love to quilt, and we love to do something that is going to someone that will wrap up in it and stay warm.”
According to Massey, distributing quilts feels like passing a hug and it's something that must be done every year for the holiday season.
“I just don't think I could ever do Christmas again without giving quilts away to those who need them so terribly,” she said.
Massey said each quilt can take anywhere from three to 20 hours and members use fabric that are personally purchased or fabric donated by community members. During the process, those making the quilts have creative freedom, and are allowed to create and use fabrics with the thought that it's being given to a child.
Members create the quilts on their own time and conduct monthly meetings. Towards the end of the year in December before getting ready to distribute them to the Salvation Army, they bring them together to the First Christian Church and add another special touch – a prayer.
Michelle Walker, captain commanding officer of the Tyler Salvation Army, said the quilt group has been an asset to the angel tree distribution and has had recipients who love receiving the opportunity to get one.
“We don't necessarily think about children not having a blanket. We do have children who have asked for a bedroom set, sheets or blankets but we necessarily don't think about that because we all have blankets. But to think someone actually hand makes a quilt for a kid, they may never in their lifetime get something like that. For us we can go ahead and buy it, but quilts are different from blankets,” Walker said. “They are lifetime gifts.”
Walker said quilts are distributed randomly and are a very special gift for those who receive it.
“I think it's really special for them because they are all different, it's not like they’re going to the store and buying something that is manufactured. It's something that is special and unique to them, it's nice to have those ladies there especially when they’re praying for the blankets because that prayer is going straight to a home," Walker said.
For more information about the CQG, go to www.facebook.com/ChristianQuiltGuild.org.