Some people may think breastfeeding is easy, but that’s not always the case, said Robbin Swann, Babies Best Beginning owner. Many mothers in the community need more breastfeeding knowledge, or it needs to be more accurate.
That’s why local breastfeeding experts host events during Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August.
“Sometimes moms feel like they’re kind of on their own with little or no support or a little bit of family support, or sometimes families are not very supportive,” Swann said. “They need support from each other and professionals.”
Swann, a Registered Nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, said the theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is empowering working parents. Babies Best Beginnings, Rose City Midwifery, Milk and Honey Lactation and Lactation Consultants of East Texas are presenting Latch On, an event to empower breastfeeding, working parents.
The indoor/outdoor event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 844 S. Fleishel in Tyler. There will be free door prizes, barbecue and a latch-on where mothers will breastfeed their babies with onsite professional guidance and group support.
“We have information that they need to know about returning to work and breastfeeding, their rights, their ability to feed at work, and the fact that they should have a dedicated space to feed or pump that is not a bathroom, that they are entitled to time to feed or pump,” Swann said.
There are many reasons why latching could be challenging. Latching on is how the baby attaches to its mother’s breast to feed. Sometimes premature babies need more help learning to latch. Some mothers may have flat or retracted nipples that make it hard for the baby to latch. Other times babies have oral issues such as tongue, lip or cheek ties, a flap of tissue that attaches the affected area to another.
“For some moms, it’s a lot of work, and they need a lot of support,” Swann said. “That’s what lactation consultants do.”
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, popularly known as WIC, launched a statewide awareness campaign to share resources to support moms and pregnant women and help them meet their breastfeeding goals.
WIC is a nutrition program for pregnant, breastfeeding women and families with children younger than five
“The benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby last a lifetime. Breast milk has hundreds of ingredients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, breastfeeding has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even certain cancers,” according to a Texas WIC press release.
Texas WIC has a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes available to all Texas moms, regardless of whether they qualify for Texas WIC. Texas WIC also provides eligible women free breast pumps and pumping supplies.
The local offices will celebrate with free community events later this month to celebrate and support breastfeeding.
WIC Tyler East Amherst will host an event celebrating “A Mother’s Love” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. The event will feature vendors, raffle prizes, giveaways, food and drinks, and activities like face painting and family photo sessions. More than 16 local businesses and organizations helped sponsor the event, including; the Nurse Family Partnership, Tyler Public Library, Caldwell Zoo, Sonocare of East Texas, and more.
WIC Tyler North Broadway will host “Blossoming with Breastmilk” from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. The event will feature snacks, games, prizes, vendors and more.