Texas is launching its 20th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign this week with a series of events across the state reminding Texans to wear their seat belts.
On Tuesday morning, the campaign made a stop in Tyler with representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, local law enforcement, UT Health East Texas EMS and a crash survivor.
The campaign that was originally initiated in 2002 has saved a total of $6,972 lives through the use of seatbelts, according to TxDOT.
Texas law enforcement officers began stepping up their efforts on Monday through June 5 to ticket unbelted drivers and passengers, said Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said the state has laws that require drivers and passengers to buckle up for the safety of lives no matter how “good” or “careful” of a driver someone may think they are.
She spoke about the need for a safety seat and the law that requires everyone to have their seat belt on.
“In Texas, state law requires everyone in the vehicle to be secured with a seat belt whether they're sitting in the front or the back seat; no matter what time of day or type of vehicle, seatbelts are always required. Children must properly be restrained in a child safety seat appropriate for their age and size. Children younger than 8 years of age must be restrained in a child safety seat or a booster seat system unless they are taller than 4-foot-9,” she said. “Depending on where you live, a seatbelt violation is going to result on a ticket that can cause you up to $200 for the fine or court cost. If a child isn’t securely buckled the driver faces fines up to $250.”
During the campaign event, Devin Vyner, law enforcement liaison, spoke about his personal experience as a crash survivor. He said he owes his life to a seat belt when he was on duty as a police officer in 2018.
Vyner said during his accident he was working for the police department in the Hill Country area but was on shift for an overtime assignment as a security for a high school football game. While he was planning on covering the game, he was early to his assignment and started to respond to a crash outside of the city limits. On his way, he ended up crashing his vehicle.
During the accident it was raining and he ended up hydroplaning in his patrol vehicle, crashing into an oak tree while driving 83 mph, he said.
Vyner said the accident could’ve cost his life, but the seat belt saved him.
“I had my seat belt on that day just how I did every day, but that was the reason I stayed inside that Tahoe that day. I would’ve been ejected no doubt through that windshield, and I was relatively uninjured. I bruised my bicep, skinned my pinkie and bruised my thigh, and that’s it,” he said.
Daniel Groves, EMS Operational Supervisor of UT Health East Texas, also mentioned the importance of a seat belt and how a small action can save your life and prevent harmful injuries and big expenses.
“Those few seconds can truly make a difference in life and death and in between walking away from a crash with just cuts and bruises or landing in the hospital with a broken bone, brain injury, or any other serious trauma. Consider this, in a few seconds, as few as three can prevent a lifetime of pain for relatives and friends who are behind the unrestrained driver or passenger when wearing a seatbelt could have protected them from possibly dying,” Groves said.