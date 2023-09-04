The NAACP Tyler, Texas Branch #6232 has announced its upcoming Freedom Fund Banquet on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Tyler, located on 5701 S. Broadway Ave.
According to the organization, the banquet is an event that honors community champions and underscores their commitment to progress and unity.
“This event not only celebrates our community's journey toward equality and justice but also embodies the essence of our commitment to change,” said NAACP Tyler Branch president Lisa K. Williams. “The Freedom Fund Banquet will be a beacon of hope, as we gather to support our scholarship fund, a cause that directly impacts the aspirations of young minds.”
This year the banquet will carry the theme of ‘Fighting Forward,’ which symbolizes NAACP’s ongoing efforts to advance civil rights, equality and social justice.
“Our chosen theme, ‘Fighting Forward,’ resonates deeply with the spirit of progress and perseverance that defines the NAACP's legacy,” Williams said.
The banquet will feature Kimberly B. Lewis, President & Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, as the keynote speaker.
According to the NAACP, Lewis’ expertise and passion for community development and economic development make her a powerful voice in advocating for positive change.
The banquet also will pay tribute to organizations that have demonstrated dedication to community service: Black Nurses Rock, Black Nurses Association, East Texas Food Bank, Net Health, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance, Christus Trinity Mother Frances and St. Louis Baptist Church.
“These honorees have consistently gone above and beyond to uplift and empower the community, embodying the spirit of unity and progress that the NAACP stands for,” the local organization said in a statement.
In addition, the Tyler chapter will be recognizing two scholarship recipients: Desiney Young and Kylie Hallman.
“Desiney's determination to become a nurse reflects her dedication to service, while Kylie’s pursuit of pre-law echoes the importance of advocacy and informed discourse,” Williams said. “Kylie's reputation as a great debater is a testament to her potential to contribute positively to society.”
The banquet will also be a chance to give spotlight to the local leadership, such as Williams herself, vice president, Dr. Pamela Phoenix; secretary, Herwanea Sirles; assistant secretary, Willie Jean Wheeler and treasurer, Jesse Crowder Jr.
Williams is the first woman to hold the position of president of the Tyler branch.
“As I reflect on the journey that led us here, I am filled with immense pride and a sense of responsibility,” she said. “It's an honor to lead an organization that has consistently championed equality, justice, and progress.”
The event marks as a demonstration of efforts made by the local members of the NAACP, as well as volunteers and supporters who have made contributions to the community.
“It's a time for us to celebrate our achievements, honor our legacy, and inspire the next generation to carry the torch of progress even further,” Williams said. “Together, we are indeed ‘Fighting Forward.’”
Tickets are on sale for $50. For inquiries, sponsorship opportunities or event details about the Freedom Fund Banquet, Williams can be reached by phone: 903-245-4587.